Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. 5,749,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,811. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
