Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,890,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.