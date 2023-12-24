Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $624.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $627.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

