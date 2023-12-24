Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 144,139 First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.94% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period.

FID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,539. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2047 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

