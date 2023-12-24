Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. 3,487,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.