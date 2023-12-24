Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

DSU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 193,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,883. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

