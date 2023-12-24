Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,375. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

