Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

EMR opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

