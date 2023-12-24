Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 554.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the quarter. Enovix comprises approximately 2.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Enovix worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enovix by 68.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enovix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 78,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 262.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 693,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 501,760 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.71. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.