Enzi Wealth Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Enzi Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.6% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

