EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.