EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$98.00 at National Bankshares

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$99.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of EQB opened at C$86.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.83. EQB has a 1-year low of C$53.86 and a 1-year high of C$87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.