ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ESCO Technologies worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ESE opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.