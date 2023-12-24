Essex LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 179,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 107,326 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $102.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

