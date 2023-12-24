Essex LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $424.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $337.69 and a fifty-two week high of $427.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

