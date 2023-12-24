Essex LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

