Essex LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.