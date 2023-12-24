Essex LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

FPEI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

