Essex LLC Has $815,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

IYM opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $141.48.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

