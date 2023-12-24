Essex LLC Invests $595,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

