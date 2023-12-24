Essex LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Essex LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYF opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.