Essex LLC Lowers Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FINX opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $415.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.