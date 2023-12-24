Essex LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $849.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

