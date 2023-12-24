Essex LLC Sells 52,367 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Essex LLC lowered its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,367 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned approximately 2.54% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.15.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

