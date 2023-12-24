ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

VONG opened at $77.92 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

