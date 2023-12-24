ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

