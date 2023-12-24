ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

