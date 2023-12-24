ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 176 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,839,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

