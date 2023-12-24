ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $216.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average is $201.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $171.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

