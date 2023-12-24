ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

