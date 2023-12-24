ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 4,783 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

