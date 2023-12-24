Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock worth $115,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

