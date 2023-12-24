Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,326 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

