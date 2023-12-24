Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,550 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

