Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,110 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

