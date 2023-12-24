Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 960 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

