Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0 %

KDP opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

