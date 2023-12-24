Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $207.77 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $211.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

