Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fabrinet by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

