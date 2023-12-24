Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

