Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

