Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $910,000 Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.