Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $71.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

