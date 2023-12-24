Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $969,000 Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bristow Group worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VTOL opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.63 million, a P/E ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 1.35. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 39,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,017,174.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,451,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,899,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,974 shares of company stock worth $1,725,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.