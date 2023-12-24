Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.