Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sempra by 92.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Sempra by 117.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.