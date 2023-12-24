Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brady by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brady by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 29.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $3,387,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRC. Bank of America increased their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

