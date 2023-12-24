Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.46 and a 200-day moving average of $395.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

