Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $911,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,970 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 327.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.12.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

