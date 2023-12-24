Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.19 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

